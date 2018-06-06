Students sickened after eating brownies laced with sexual enhancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Five students became sick in Wisconsin after eating brownies laced with Zyrexin, promoted as a sexual enhancement supplement. Two of the students went to the hospital. (KTRK)

CLINTON, Wisconsin --
Three students at a Wisconsin high school brought brownies to school, baked with an extra ingredient.

It was meant to be a prank. But five of their classmates weren't laughing, after getting sick from eating the dessert.

Prosecutors are looking into whether the teens responsible should face charges.

Clinton Police Chief Dave Hooker told WISC-TV, "It's just a very stupid, unfortunate prank that really went horribly bad."

The students baked brownies laced with Zyrexin, an over-the-counter dietary supplement marketed as a sexual enhancer.

After eating the brownies, the students reported feeling sick and jittery. Two were sent to the hospital for treatment.

In a letter sent to parents and posted on Facebook, the school district says it does not condone the "reckless behavior" that "endangered the health and safety of other students."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food safetystudentsu.s. & worldWisconsin
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News