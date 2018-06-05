BUSINESS

Houston Texans owner bringing new developments to Uptown District

EMBED </>More Videos

In the last five years, Uptown - also called the Galleria area - has seen $3 billion worth of development. The Post Oak Boulevard project with wide sidewalks and oak trees is nearing. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the last five years, Uptown - also called the Galleria area - has seen $3 billion worth of development. The Post Oak Boulevard project with wide sidewalks and oak trees is nearing completion.

"We haven't seen anything like it, particularly in this part of the country," said Scott Schwinger, president of McNair Interests, which is developing the property. "We feel the Uptown District is an area that's growing. It's transforming. We've owned a piece of land there for about four years now and we just saw the opportunity to bring something of high quality to the site. "

The center tower at 3200 Post Oak will stretch 50 stories. The development spreads out over six acres and will include a Rosewood Hotel, restaurants, office space, and residences.

"It's going to give us a great southern entrance into the Uptown area," said Bob Ethington, Director of Research and Economic Development for Uptown Houston.

Ethington told Eyewitness News this project is the first of many to come. For the next decade, they expect growth and new development.

RELATED: Houston Texans owner Bob McNair planning to open new luxury mixed-used project in Uptown

He points to the construction of multiple high rises and the Post Oak Hotel, a luxury brand opened by Landry's CEO Tillman Fertitta.

"You'll have Tillman Fertitta on the north end, that gateway coming in," said Ethington. "Bob McNair on the south end, that gateway coming in. It will be luxurious. "

So, Uptown will have the Rockets' owner with a hotel on the north end and the Texans' owner with one on the south end. The McNair development begins next year with planned completion in 2023.

As for the price point of the residences of hotel rates: nothing yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshotelHouston TexansdevelopmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News