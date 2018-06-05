STYLE & FASHION

TIMELINE: A look at Kate Spade's life

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at the life of Kate Spade (Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
The fashion designer most know as Kate Spade was born Katherine Noel Brosnahan on December 24, 1962.

She graduated with a degree in journalism from Arizona State University in 1985.

In 1986, she worked at Mademoiselle magazine in Manhattan.

She left Mademoiselle in 1991, and began "kate spade handbags" in January of 1993 with her husband, Andy Spade. Andy Spade is the brother of comedian/actor David Spade. The couple met working at a clothing store while living in Arizona.

In 1996, the Kate Spade brand opened its first boutique in Mahattan's SoHo district.

By 1998, the company's annual revenue had skyrocketed to $27 million.

Spade eventually sold most of her company to the Neiman Marcus Group in 1999. Then, in 2006, she sold the remainder of the Kate Spade brand to them.

Later, Neiman Marcus sold the Kate Spade brand to Liz Claiborne Inc.

In May 2017, Coach, Inc. acquired Kate Spade for $2.4 billion.

Spade moved on to launch a new luxury brand, Frances Valentine. She was so committed to the idea of bringing new luxury shoes and handbags to market that she even legally changed her name to Kate Valentine Spade.

On June 5, 2018 she was found hanged in her Park Avenue apartment in an apparent suicide. The 55-year-old left a note at the scene and was found by a housekeeper at about 10:20 a.m. It's not clear how long she had been dead. Officials said she was found with a red scarf around her neck attached to a doorknob.

The company she founded, Kate Spade New York, now has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionkate spadesuicideNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral, family says
Man's inspiring story led to award-winning toilet paper wedding dress
Meghan Markle shines in Givenchy in first solo outing with the queen
#GOODSQUAD: Houston model lands Kardashian jean brand gig
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News