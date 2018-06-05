Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested

The @DanvillePD tell us they’ve checked reports of an attempted baby sale overnight in Durham, and “don’t consider it a credible lead” in their ongoing @AMBERAlert for 7 month old Emma Kennedy. Police say the suspect is her biological father. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/pjBxwHnTOU — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 5, 2018

Danville Police say that 7-month-old Emma Kennedy has been found safe and her father has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday.Officers confirmed a previous report of a man trying to sell a baby in Durham was "not a credible lead" and deemed it unrelated.An Amber Alert was issued for Emma Kennedy Monday morning after police said her father assaulted her mother at a Virginia gas station.Kennedy allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.