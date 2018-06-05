HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A SWAT standoff came to a peaceful end Tuesday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside a northwest Houston home and refused to come out.
This happened on Wilshire near Tidwell.
Neighbors were kept out of their homes as a precaution. The man surrendered about 30 minutes after SWAT arrived.
"When he came out, he had a cell phone, a drink and a cigarette. No weapons," said HPD Asst. Chief Lori Bender.
Police say this all started when the suspect called a woman he had been dating for four months and harassed her over the phone throughout the night.
He will be charged with violating a protective order.