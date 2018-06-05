SWAT standoff ends after suspect walks out with cell phone and cigarette

EMBED </>More Videos

A SWAT standoff has ended in northwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A SWAT standoff came to a peaceful end Tuesday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside a northwest Houston home and refused to come out.

This happened on Wilshire near Tidwell.

Neighbors were kept out of their homes as a precaution. The man surrendered about 30 minutes after SWAT arrived.

"When he came out, he had a cell phone, a drink and a cigarette. No weapons," said HPD Asst. Chief Lori Bender.

Police say this all started when the suspect called a woman he had been dating for four months and harassed her over the phone throughout the night.

He will be charged with violating a protective order.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
standoffswatHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News