12-year-old boy wins $25,000 after catching massive redfish

A 12-year-old Houston boy is the first of the fishing season to reel in a big redfish and a $25,000 scholarship.Sam Lack caught the first of five tagged redfish in the CCA Texas STAR Fishing Tournament.He caught the huge fish in Port O'Connor.The CCA's annual fishing tournament offers big prizes to anglers who catch tagged fish, and the biggest fish in certain categories. Some of the prizes include new pick-up trucks and boats.