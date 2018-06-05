Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly crash in Port Richmond. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a parking lot in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the teen was driving with her mother and two others in an SUV when she hit the two men outside the Dollar Tree.

"She was navigating into a parking spot and made a mistake. The vehicle lunged forward, striking two men who were seated at the wall of the dollar store," Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overswise said.

Both men, who were in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Two pedestrians killed in seperate accidents in Port Richmond: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 4, 2018

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian struckteenagerteenagersu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News