Dancing 5-year-old steals the show at Pre-K graduation

Aubrey Christina Toby danced like no one was watching! (KTRK)

Taylor Lisenby
DURHAM, North Carolina --
Let's just say she's got a feeling inside her bones.

Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, danced all the way to the end of the stage at her Pre-K graduation and the crowd loved every second of it.


Proud dad, Malcomb Toby, said Aubrey was tired of waiting in line at graduation, so she just started dancing.

Aubrey's uncle, Merle Murrain, wrote this on Instagram about the adorable little girl:
Her future is going to be amazing! Class of 2018. Pre-K Graduation. Aubrey Christina Toby

Malcomb added that Aubrey is the middle sister and loves being the center of attention.
