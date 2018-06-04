Las Vegas tourist from Vietnam identified as hotel stabbing victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a couple found in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room. (Shutterstock)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 38-year-old tour operator from Vietnam found dead with a man in a hotel room in what police are calling a double killing carried out by an unknown assailant.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Sang Boi Nghia died of multiple stab wounds in an attack that Las Vegas police say probably happened about 2 a.m. Friday in a room at the Circus Circus hotel-casino.

The coroner did not immediately make the man's name public, pending notification of his family.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says both victims were stabbed multiple times and authorities have not made an arrest.

Nghia's daughter, Chau Nghia, tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingviolencecrimemurder suicidehotelinvestigationu.s. & worldlas vegasNevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Couple with LA tour group found stabbed to death in Vegas hotel room
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News