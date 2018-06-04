BUSINESS

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair planning to open new luxury mixed-used project in Uptown

EMBED </>More Videos

Bob McNair planning to open new luxury mixed-used project in Uptown (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair just announced his plans to transform a vacant site in Houston's Uptown district into a luxury mixed-use project.

McNair Interest, a private investment and management company, plans to transform the six-acre site into a luxury hotel, residence, multifamily tower, upscale retail place and parking lot.

"This is a defining development for McNair Interests and the city of Houston," said Cary McNair, Chairman and CEO of McNair Interests. "Our vision redefines the southernmost entrance of Post Oak Boulevard and the Uptown District, fusing a distinctive, sophisticated design with Houston's future. We are excited for what this project will bring to our city and to visitors from around the world."

Rosewood Hotel and Resorts will manage the new hotel that will offer 150 hotel rooms and 80 luxury residences. The hotel will also include restaurants, ballroom and banquet facilities, meeting and event spaces, Rosewood's signature spa and an outdoor pool and fitness center.

"As the birthplace of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, the state of Texas holds a special place in the Rosewood legacy," said Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We are delighted to launch this special property alongside McNair Interests to offer Rosewood's influential explorers an urban retreat in the heart of Houston."

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and completed by 2023.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshotelretailHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News