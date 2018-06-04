SPORTS

Honoring 3 Houston greats: Campbell, Ryan, Olajuwon receive Houston Sports HOF rings

EMBED </>More Videos

Reid Ryan - who represented Nolan Ryan, Earl Campbell, and Hakeem Olajuwon get rings as the inaugural class of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three Houston sports legends finally got the rings they deserve.

Former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell, former Houston Astros pitcher Nolan Ryan and former Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon were inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon during a ceremony at the Green Street Promenade in downtown Houston.

The inductees open the first phase of the hall of fame by unveiling their plaques on the walkway.

Already hall-of-famers in their respective sports halls, the three men who wore No. 34 during their careers represent the inaugural class for the Houston hall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston Astroshall of fameHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News