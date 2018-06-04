ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch rescues cyclist from muggers in London

EMBED </>More Videos

"Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a food-delivery cyclist. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LONDON, England --
The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked actor Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after the "Sherlock" star fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch, 41, jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

"I had hold of one lad and Benedict another," Dias was quoted as saying. "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."



"Here was 'Sherlock Holmes' fighting off four attackers just around the corner from Baker Street," he added.

The fictional detective's home address in London is near where the attack happened.

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred, but police reported that a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityheromuggingu.s. & worlddelivery servicelondontelevision
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News