An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing Virginia girl who authorities believe is in extreme danger after being abducted by a registered sex offender after he assaulted her mother.Danville police are searching for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.She is about 2'2", weighs 18 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek.Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg with a matching headband.Police believe her abductor is 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, who is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.He is described as 5'8", weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, green eyes, a left ear piercing, and tattoos on both arms consisting of skulls, an eye, pitbull, and a wizard.Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Skechers.Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia.Authorities said the pair was last seen leaving the gas station and could be headed to North Carolina.The pair may be in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number FAA1873.The vehicle also has a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk.Officers believe Kennedy is armed with a knife.Authorities did not release the nature of their relationship.Those with any information are asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or 911.