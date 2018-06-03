SPORTS

SPORTS IN :60 SECS: Top sports stories you need to know

All the sports news you need to know in 60 seconds. (KTRK)

Here are the top sports stories for June 3, 2018:

Steph Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead
Stephen Curry backpedaled in pure joy. He skipped, hollered and let the ball fly from everywhere with that feeling he gets when there's no way it will miss - unwavering even with a defender's hand in his face. Curry dazzled in outdueling LeBron James as the two superstars traded big shots and celebratory moves, hitting an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scoring 33 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for 2-0 lead.

Moreland, Benintendi homer in Boston 9-3 win over Astros
Charlie Morton was tagged for a season-high six runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Morton ended his career-best 10-game winning streak dating to September. He had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his previous six starts.

UH, Texas A&M and Baylor eliminated from NCAA baseball tournament
The Cougars, Aggies and Bears have been eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament. The Red Raiders advance to the Super Regionals.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
