Steph Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead
Stephen Curry backpedaled in pure joy. He skipped, hollered and let the ball fly from everywhere with that feeling he gets when there's no way it will miss - unwavering even with a defender's hand in his face. Curry dazzled in outdueling LeBron James as the two superstars traded big shots and celebratory moves, hitting an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scoring 33 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for 2-0 lead.
Moreland, Benintendi homer in Boston 9-3 win over Astros
Charlie Morton was tagged for a season-high six runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Morton ended his career-best 10-game winning streak dating to September. He had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his previous six starts.
UH, Texas A&M and Baylor eliminated from NCAA baseball tournament
The Cougars, Aggies and Bears have been eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament. The Red Raiders advance to the Super Regionals.
“Most importantly, I’d like to thank my team. This is an incredible group of guys.”— Houston Baseball ⚾️ (@UHCougarBB) June 4, 2018
Hear from head coach @toddwhitting following the final game of the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/USi5pDCEjJ
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Family F1rst.— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 3, 2018
Thank you #12thMan for all the support during our 2018 season. #FamilyF1rst pic.twitter.com/pSSl0wkXXf