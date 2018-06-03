2 bodies recovered after small plane crashes off of Long Island beach

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has the latest on the crash from Amagansett.

AMAGANSETT, Long Island --
The bodies of two men were recovered amid floating wreckage after a small plane crashed off of a Long Island beach.

The FAA reports the aircraft crashed two miles off the shore of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

The plane was a Piper PA31 Navajo twin-engine aircraft with four people on board including the pilot, reports the Coast Guard.

The plane was en route to East Hampton Airport, when it appears to have flown directly into a thunderstorm. When the plane fell off the radar screens, controllers called police.

The NTSB has yet to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Authorities are refusing to identify the victims who were pulled from the water.

The Coast Guard will continue to search throughout the night for the two missing passengers on board the plane.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News