Free summer meals offered at nearly 200 HISD schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Beginning Monday, June 4, children will be able to receive free, nutritionally balanced meals at nearly 200 Houston-area schools.
HISD's Summer Meal Program runs from June 4 through July 19. Children do not need to be enrolled in summer school to participate, and there is no paperwork or registration required.
Both breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Adults can also purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.75.
A full list of participating schools, dates and times is available at HoustonISD.org/FreeSummerMeals.