DENVER, Colorado --
An off-duty FBI agent dancing at a Denver nightclub accidentally discharged a firearm, wounding another patron in the leg, police said Saturday.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital in good condition, said Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson.

Jackson said the agent, whose identity wasn't released, was dancing at the downtown club around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the firearm fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. It discharged when the agent picked it up.

Police investigators interviewed the agent before releasing the agent to an FBI supervisor. The police investigation is continuing, and any charges would be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office, said Officer Marika Putnam.

Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Telephone messages to the nightclub, Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, weren't immediately returned Saturday.
