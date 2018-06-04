8-year-old dies after being pulled from Richmond pool

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --An 8-year-old boy died after he was rescued from a neighborhood pool Saturday night.
Authorities responded to a call of near drowning just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Frontera Court.
The boy was pulled out of the pool and transported to a hospital. CPR efforts were conducted, but the child did not survive.
Update: Unfortunately the child did not survive. He did not know how to swim. He had been at a friend’s and wasn’t supposed to go to the pool. Guards were on-duty and they pulled him from the pool and began CPR. https://t.co/LlUTV9DFPC— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 3, 2018
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the boy did not know how to swim.