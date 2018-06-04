8-year-old dies after being pulled from Richmond pool

EMBED </>More Videos

8-year-old boy dies after found underwater (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old boy died after he was rescued from a neighborhood pool Saturday night.

Authorities responded to a call of near drowning just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Frontera Court.

The boy was pulled out of the pool and transported to a hospital. CPR efforts were conducted, but the child did not survive.


According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the boy did not know how to swim.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningchild deathpoolsafetyRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News