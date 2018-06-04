One person is in custody after an overnight standoff in west Houston.The standoff began just before midnight on Sunday in the 2100 block of Fountain View Drive.Officials say they received a call in regards to shots fired at the location. When police arrived they did not see anyone and cleared the scene.Residents called again shortly after police left and reported hearing more gunshots.Upon arrival, police said the suspect began yelling and cursing at them as he barricaded himself in the apartment.A SWAT team was called to the scene after the suspect was heard firing shots and reloading his weapon.After several hours, authorities obtained an arrest warrant and the man surrendered.Assistant chief Larry Bainbridge with the Houston Police Department said the man, a convicted felon, had various weapons and ammunition, as well as a gas mask in his apartment.