The report is in and I’m pleased to hear @WeatherReadyHTX had a record turnout today. More than 4-thousand people learned about hurricane season preparedness. Let’s build on the momentum by working with our family, friends and neighbors to remain ready. Thank you, @HoustonTX. https://t.co/fFBPiJm7qi — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 2, 2018

