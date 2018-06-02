WEATHER

More than 4,000 people attended weather expo in Houston, mayor says

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 4,000 people attended the Extreme Weather Ready Expo on Saturday in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

"The report is in and I'm pleased to hear @WeatherReadyHTX had a record turnout today," he tweeted.

The expo prepared residents for extreme weather, such as a hurricane.

"Let's build on the momentum by working with our family, friends and neighbors to remain ready," Turner said.


For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.

Click here for your ABC13 Hurricane Guide
