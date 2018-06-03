KANYE WEST

Rapper Kanye West releases highly anticipated album, 'Ye'

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Kanye West releases highly anticipated album, 'Ye' (KTRK)

Rapper Kanye West released his highly anticipated album weeks after expressing controversial opinions on slavery and his support for President Trump.

West hosted a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night that was also livestreamed online.

Chris Rock, Teyana Taylor and wife Kim Kardashian-West attended the party.

In a tweet, Kardashian-West said Kanye shot the album's cover with his iPhone.

The cover shows a Wyoming landscape with the words "I hate being Bi-Polar, its awesome."

Weeks prior to the album release, West made headlines after his comments on slavery in a TMZ interview, saying that slavery was a "choice." The rapper received a lot of backlash from the comment.

The album touches on personal moments in West's life, from his wife's reaction to his slavery comments, to his battle with substance abuse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkanye westPresident Donald Trumpkim kardashianrapperu.s. & worldrap music
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KANYE WEST
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
More kanye west
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News