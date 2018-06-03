Rapper Kanye West releases highly anticipated album, 'Ye'

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

Rapper Kanye West released his highly anticipated album weeks after expressing controversial opinions on slavery and his support for President Trump.West hosted a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night that was also livestreamed online.Chris Rock, Teyana Taylor and wife Kim Kardashian-West attended the party.In a tweet, Kardashian-West said Kanye shot the album's cover with his iPhone.The cover shows a Wyoming landscape with the words "I hate being Bi-Polar, its awesome."Weeks prior to the album release, West made headlines after his comments on slavery in a TMZ interview, saying that slavery was a "choice." The rapper received a lot of backlash from the comment.The album touches on personal moments in West's life, from his wife's reaction to his slavery comments, to his battle with substance abuse.