Downtown local fitness professionals got to rub elbows with some of the biggest names in the industry.The American Fitness Expo brought together bodybuilders, power lifters and strongman competitors.Over 30 elite athletes and 150 vendors showcased the latest in fitness and nutrition products, including some local business owners who were excited to be part of the action."Just the opportunity to really showcase our product and giving everybody a chance to see what we can do and how the quality of our stuff. I mean, it's just amazing, this expo, this is our first time here, but we won't miss another," one visitor said.The American Fitness Expo is open again Sunday at the GRB Convention Center.