GOOD NEWS

49-year-old woman gets high school diploma after life of drugs, gang life and prostitution

EMBED </>More Videos

At 49 years old, Sanger resident Catarina Morales Reyna beat the odds by graduating from Sanger Adult School Thursday night. She has a checkered past and is truly grateful for a second chance at life.

By
FRESNO, California --
At 49 years old, Catarina Morales Reyna beat the odds by graduating from Sanger Adult School Thursday night. She has a checkered past and is truly grateful for a second chance at life.

"I feel extremely proud of myself," she said. "I'm so happy I'm overflowing with joy. I'm sitting here tearing up, 'cause it's hitting me that today at the age of 49, ex-drug addict, ex-prostitute, ex-gang banger, I'm getting my diploma. I'm truly blessed. God is good!"


Catarina came from a life of abuse, dysfunction, and pain. She took to drugs at a young age and spent five years in the Valley State Prison for women.

"Along the way, I had children-- seven to be exact, which I lost custody to all but one. But I've been clean seven years, been out of prison 10 years and I got all my children back in my life today. I'm so grateful for life today and I'm truly blessed. It feels so right to be in my own skin. As I look back, it's only to remember that I've come a long way and I never wanna go back."

She dedicates the diploma to her former church pastor, Daniel Zabalza. He became her mentor and friend, but recently died in a car accident.

"He taught me a lot. He showed me unconditional love and support and I know that if he was here, he'd be so proud of me today."

She is one of about 110 graduates from the Sanger Adult School this year who is also beating the odds.

"They all had some block in their path. The fact that they're moving forward in life-- it's inspiring to see that," said Gloria Garcia, who works at Sanger Adult School. "I remember telling her (Catarina) don't give up. We just kept telling her 'Just keep going' and she did it. It's never too late to keep going."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodgood newsSanger
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Boy asks police to help find lost stuffed animal, RI troopers respond
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
Heroic 7-year-old praised for saving father's life
Texas teen with Down syndrome dances with delight at graduation
5 ways to celebrate Trump's birthday in Houston today
More good news
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News