How video gaming is becoming part of the American dream

Are you looking for a job where you can possibly make $35,000 from the comfort of your home? If so, video gaming may be your calling.One professional gamer reportedly makes $500,000 a month playing the popular game 'Fortnite'.Video gaming is the newest recognized profession. It is part of the new American Dream."For the younger audience this is their afternoon cartoons. This is their 'Nick at Nite'. This is what they're tuning in for," said Kevin Lin, the co-founder of Culture Strategy and Innovation.The financials are appealing to gamers in college dorm rooms pondering about their futures"This is kind of the shoot for fame. People were aspiring to be the best basketball player. People aspire to be the best soccer player. They're now trying to be the best 'Esports' players of today," said University of Maryland sophomore Joel Yoo.