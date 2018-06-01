$500K in suspected drug money recovered from 18-wheeler in Beaumont

$500K in suspected drug money recovered from 18-wheeler in Beaumont. (KTRK)

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
More than $500,000 of suspected drug money was recovered in Beaumont after a surveillance investigation by officials on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Beaumont Drug Enforcement Agents were conducting an investigation of an 18-wheeler believed to be carrying drug money to the Texas-Mexico border. The truck was located in Lafayette, Louisiana, and followed into Texas.

Officials said the truck was then tracked into the Beaumont area and stopped on Interstate 10 near mile marker 848.

During a search, cash and a handgun were recovered.

The driver told investigators that he had no knowledge of how the suitcase filled with money got into the truck. After an investigation, he was released.

The investigation into the suspected drug money is still ongoing.
