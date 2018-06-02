HOBBIES & INTERESTS

10 ways to celebrate free fishing day in Texas!

EMBED </>More Videos

It's free fishing on June 2, 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you don't fish a lot and have put it off because of the cost of a fishing license, Saturday is the day for you.

June 2 is the only day of the year you can fish anywhere in the state of Texas without a fishing license in public waters.

Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.

As a way to help celebrate free fishing day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed 10 fun ways families can enjoy the day in Texas:

1. Mentor or teach someone new to fish

2. Learn to make a cane fishing pole

3. Compete in a catfishing tournament

4. Visit a neighborhood fishing lake

5. Become a TPWD certified Angler Education Instructor

6. Explore a new fishing hole

7. Attend the 24th Annual Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo

8. Become an outdoorsman in the Big Country

9. Go fishing on the Pedernales River

10. Attend a fishing clinic in the Texas Panhandle

TPWD and other organizations will also be hosting various free events around the Lone Star state.

Even though June 2 is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesfishingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Nature Photography Day: Explore the great outdoors
16-year-old lands huge 400 pound marlin
High quality, low cost summer camp shapes kids into leaders
Man creates mesmerizing art with pressure washer
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News