Florida police arrested a woman named Crystal Methvine for possession of crystal meth.Police say they received a tip about an unlicensed driver in St. Augustine, Florida.Upon arrival, authorities found Methvine in possession of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. She was immediately arrested.Methvine has reportedly been arrested at least nine times on drug charges in the last two decades.Methvine is being held on a $5,000 bond.