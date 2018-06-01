Jussie Smollett brings world tour to Houston Friday night

"Empire" star Jussie Smollett is on a world tour that's bringing him to Houston Friday.The actor is also a singer, songwriter, director and activist who released his debut album "Sum of My Music" on March 2.Fans who watch him play pop star Jamal Lyon on "Empire" know Smollett's vocal abilities well as he and other cast members often perform within the show.But this time, even people who don't watch the show, can be treated to an intimate performance from the star.Smollett's tour stop in Houston will take him to Satellite Bar on the East End. The show is Friday at 8 p.m.He's also hosting a meet and greet for $65. It includes a personal photo with him, a tour shirt and autographed collectible poster.