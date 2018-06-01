SOCIETY

'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out inside their Cleveland home

EMBED </>More Videos

A toddler made a life-saving call when her mom became unconscious. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are praising a toddler for the life-saving call she made when her mother passed out at home.

Dorothy Craig is only three years old but knew she needed to act quickly on Wednesday when her mother fell unconscious on the floor. She grabbed a cell phone to call 911.

Liberty County Sheriff's deputies found the house by going door-to-door.

When they arrived, they found Dorothy's 2-year-old brother in a sink full of water and their 5-month-old sibling strapped in a car seat on the floor.

Dorothy's mother says she taught her to use the emergency number because she suffers from narcolepsy.

"When she was really little, I taught her how to call 911. And she's done it for me twice now, and she's my little...she's my little hero," Miranda Craig says.

Deputies said if it wasn't for Dorothy's call, it could have turned into a tragic situation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexas newstoddler911 callhealthCleveland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News