Disneyland aims to offer Master Service cast members $15 starting wage by 2020

Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, California --
Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020, two years ahead of California's minimum wage.

It announced on Thursday it is offering a starting wage increase of 36 percent over three years. That would put its Master Services cast members at $15 per hour by 2020.

The offer is part of the resort's contract negotiations with the Master Services Council, which represents the company's two largest labor contracts and includes 9,500 hourly cast members.

It would be one of the largest wage increases in company history.

There was no immediate word yet from the unions.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.
