TURN TO TED

TURN TO TED: Harvey victim unable to return oven to Home Depot after buying the wrong size

EMBED </>More Videos

TURN TO TED: Harvey victim unable to return oven to Home Depot after buying the wrong size (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It doesn't take long to see how many homes were severely flooded in Sherrill Foerster's neighborhood. It's pretty close to the Addicks Reservoir.

"We were fortunate to have flood insurance," Foerster said.

Today her home is nearly complete, but her oven almost didn't make it.

Foerster window-shopped online and then went to order appliances at Home Depot.

At the time, she didn't have cabinets and she says took some advice on what size oven to buy. It was too wide.

"We didn't know until it arrived," she said.

Even though it was still wrapped in styrofoam and plastic, Home Depot didn't want it back.

"They refused to take it back and said I couldn't get a refund," she said.

When asked why not, she says, "Because they said they didn't refund for appliances."

It is the store's policy. Even though Foerster had spent $14,410 at the store on the flood remodel, she was stuck. A friend told her to turn to Ted.

"I gave you the information by email on Tuesday evening and Wednesday at 9:33 a.m., I had a message saying that they were giving me my refund," she said.

She ordered the new one from Home Depot too, which is in the wall today.

"I never would have thought there was a policy that you couldn't get your money back," Foerster said.

Home Depot, by the way, tells us they offer a free in-home appliance measuring service to make sure issues like this don't pop up.

There is a fee, but it's refunded if you buy appliances at the store.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehurricane harveyhome depotturn to tedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Elderly couple says van repossessed without warning
HISD pays up after student's phone stolen at school
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
RePurpose Depot helps you remodel for half the price
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Magnolia mansion on private island up for sale
Got milk? Household items that can remove permanent marker stains
Electricity draining your wallet? Save with these energy tips
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News