SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe ISD awarded $1M grant for school shooting recovery by U.S. Department of Education

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe ISD says security will be tight as students return to the high school for the first time since the May 18 shooting. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Federal officials are giving a $1 million grant to Santa Fe ISD to help in their recovery efforts following the deadly May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that the district has been awarded a Project School Emergency Response to Violent (SERV) grant to help provide essential services that will aid in the "healing and recovery process."

"No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country," said Secretary DeVos. "Every day, the work of the Federal Commission on School Safety grows more urgent. We continue to focus on identifying proven ways to prevent violence and keep our students safe at school."

DeVos said the grant gives Santa Fe ISD the funding it needs following a significant traumatic event to re-establish a safe environment for students.

The secretary said she and department officials continue to receive briefings on the recovery at Santa Fe High School.

The announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to offer $120 million in funding to help strengthen school security across Texas.

Gov. Abbott announces $120M in funding for safety action plan at Texas schools
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Abbott announces $120M in funding for safety action plan at Texas schools.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetySanta Fe High School shootingstudent safetyu.s. & worldgrantgun violenceWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News