Gov. Abbott announces $120M in funding for safety action plan at Texas schools.

Federal officials are giving a $1 million grant to Santa Fe ISD to help in their recovery efforts following the deadly May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that the district has been awarded a Project School Emergency Response to Violent (SERV) grant to help provide essential services that will aid in the "healing and recovery process.""No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country," said Secretary DeVos. "Every day, the work of the Federal Commission on School Safety grows more urgent. We continue to focus on identifying proven ways to prevent violence and keep our students safe at school."DeVos said the grant gives Santa Fe ISD the funding it needs following a significant traumatic event to re-establish a safe environment for students.The secretary said she and department officials continue to receive briefings on the recovery at Santa Fe High School.The announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to offer $120 million in funding to help strengthen school security across Texas.