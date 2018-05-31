STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

What can bone broth do for you?

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez breaks down the health benefits of bone broth.

By
It looks like the bone broth food trend is picking up steam again.

You may have heard people talking about this and the possible health benefits that drinking bone broth can do for you.

According to Shape magazine, there are five things bone broth can do for your body.

It can help to alleviate joint pain and arthritis because it contains several compounds, including glucosamine.

Bone broth can also help heal and repair your gut, including help with constipation.

The broth is full of minerals that boost your immune system.

Having trouble falling or staying asleep? Bone broth has an amino acid called glycine that's been shown to help people with insomnia, fatigue and drowsiness during the day.

Finally, look younger! Who doesn't want that? Bone broth is a rich source of collagen.

Some research shows ingesting collagen can improve skin's elasticity. It can even help your hair and nails.

You can drink bone broth, but you can also use it to make grains like quinoa. Instead of water, use it as a base for soup.

It can be easy to make at home. I found a recipe on Pinterest from the Health Nut Mama blog to make bone broth using an Instant Pot.

Visit the blog to see how it's done!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthstretch your dollarbrothtrend
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News