PETS & ANIMALS

1,000 dogs saved from euthanasia thanks to 6-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

A boy in Washington State saves 1,000 from being euthanized at 'high kill' shelters across the country, including here in Texas. (KTRK)

STANWOOD, Washington --
One boy's ambition has saved the lives of 1,000 dogs from a 'high kill' shelter in Washington State, thanks to his own rescue operation.

He's only 6 years old. Roman McConn started Project Freedom Ride when he was only 4 years old.

Some of the dogs Roman has saved are from 'high kill' shelters here in Texas.

Many of the dogs were transported to the Pacific Northwest where eager adopters welcomed the dogs with open arms.

To make the adoption process more convenient, Roman also makes videos of the dogs for people to view.

"It feels really, really good," said Roman as he described how he feels about his efforts to KCPQ-TV.

Project Freedom Ride started with Roman asking his mother a question.

"He kept asking why they were there and I would tell him, 'they're looking for homes.' In that 4-year-old mind, he's like we just need to find them homes," said Jennifer McConn, Roman's mother.

The dogs that do not have adoptions already worked out go to rescue groups until they have new owners.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogu.s. & worldanimalWashington
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News