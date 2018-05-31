Man wanted in Harris County for killing girlfriend's pet lizard

Deyonta Dennis is accused of killing his girlfriend's pet lizard.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Precinct 5 deputies need the public's help to find a man accused of killing his girlfriend's pet lizard.

According to deputies, Deyonta Dennis, 29, got into a fight with his then-girlfriend in April at her apartment in the 12700 block of Stafford Road.

He allegedly locked her out of the apartment and killed her bearded dragon.

A necropsy revealed that the pet lizard had a broken leg, jaw and spine.

If you know of this suspect's whereabouts please contact Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666.
