HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Harris County Precinct 5 deputies need the public's help to find a man accused of killing his girlfriend's pet lizard.
According to deputies, Deyonta Dennis, 29, got into a fight with his then-girlfriend in April at her apartment in the 12700 block of Stafford Road.
He allegedly locked her out of the apartment and killed her bearded dragon.
A necropsy revealed that the pet lizard had a broken leg, jaw and spine.
If you know of this suspect's whereabouts please contact Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666.