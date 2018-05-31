Harris County Precinct 5 deputies need the public's help to find a man accused of killing his girlfriend's pet lizard.According to deputies, Deyonta Dennis, 29, got into a fight with his then-girlfriend in April at her apartment in the 12700 block of Stafford Road.He allegedly locked her out of the apartment and killed her bearded dragon.A necropsy revealed that the pet lizard had a broken leg, jaw and spine.If you know of this suspect's whereabouts please contact Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666.