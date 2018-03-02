Enjoy this beautiful weather on one of Houston's best patios

Now that we have some good patio weather, here are some of ABC13 viewers' favorite outdoor dining spots!You can't go wrong at The Spot on Galveston Island. Whether you want to catch the game or enjoy the views of Gulf of Mexico, every seat's the best seat in the house on their double decker patio.There are six Cyclone Anaya's location in Houston, and they each offer outdoor dining! The Mexican kitchen is always serving up some great drink specials.The cozy cafe has been a favorite in the Montrose area since 1975. Baba Yega is a converted bungalow with several indoor and outdoor seating options. Their patio has a century old oak tree, a lush garden complete with a fishpond, waterfall, and fountains. In addition to their great outdoor seating, Baba Yega is known for its vegetarian options.Cedar Creek in The Heights is part of the Creek restaurants. They serve up breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. They've also got an event going on each day - from Fried Chicken Fridays to Weekend Brunch. Come check out their huge patio for a very casual, relaxed meal.If you haven't been to Moon Tower Inn, don't try to look up their website. There isn't one. Viewers say take their word for it and order one of Houston's Top 10 Hot Dogs. There are dozens of beers on tap too!Niko Niko's is the proud recipient of 14 Marvin Zindler Blue Ribbon Awards - that's how you know it's good food! If you've never been, there are three Houston-area locations - Montrose, Market Square, and Pearland. Head to Niko Niko's for authentic Greek cuisine.Tiny Boxwoods is a hidden gem with very charming outdoor seating - think ivy covered brick exteriors. It's a very popular spot for weekend brunch, and can get quite busy. Wine and cookies are optional, but recommended.The Yard House is an upscale sports bar with a huge menu that will make you forget you're at a sports bar. Beer aficionados will appreciate the 100+ taps and ever-changing chalkboard of the latest and greatest brews from around the corner and around the world. The restaurant is located at CITYCENTRE, so there's plenty to see while dining outdoors.Let the games begin at the Brooklyn Athletic Club! Located on Richmond, near the Spur, there are literally several outdoor games on their patio. Try your hand at bocce or head to the putting green, or maybe cornhole is more your thing.