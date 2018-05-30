SPORTS

SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: Will LeBron James run as one with the Houston Rockets?

EMBED </>More Videos

SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: Rockets GM Daryl Morey says united front would be necessary to woo "certain guys" to Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros drop another one to the Yankees. The 'Stros dropped two straight to New York. Up next, they host the Red Sox.

HOUSTON DYNAMO
The Dynamo with a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. Albert Elis, with another goal.

HOUSTON ROCKETS
On Wednesday, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and General Manager Daryl Morey met with the media. Morey says he wants to bring back many of the Rockets as free agents, which probably includes Clint Capela and Chris Paul.

While he couldn't get into specific players, LeBron James will be a free agent next season. The Rockets are considered one of the front runners to get LeBron.

"My job is to look at everything and you know, we'll explore that and we've got our key people with Coach D'Antoni and Tillman and James and Chris, and that group will have to be united in going after certain guys," Morey said.

HOUSTON TEXANS
The Texans back at OTA's. Deandre Hopkins says he and Deshaun Watson can be the best in this league.

NBA FINALS
Remember, tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC13.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba finalslebron jamesu.s. & worldHouston AstrosHouston TexansHouston DynamoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News