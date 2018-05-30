Officer's dashcam captures near head-on crash with alleged intoxicated driver

MENASHA, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
A Wisconsin police officer nearly became the victim of a head-on crash, but his quick wits kicked in.

The dash camera on board a Menasha, Wisconsin officer's patrol vehicle captured a minivan heading directly into his path.

According to police, the officer was able to put the car in reverse. A chase ensued for the driver.

When the vehicle was stopped, police put a 29-year-old woman in handcuffs. During an exchange with arresting officers, the woman blamed them for the near miss.

"If you were driving correctly, I wouldn't have hit you head on," she was heard saying on camera.

The woman was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and battery to a police officer.
