BUSINESS

James R. Cavender, founder of Cavender's western shop, dead at 87

EMBED </>More Videos

James R. Cavender has died in east Texas at the age of 87. (KTRK)

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) --
The founder of Cavender's Boot City western wear retail chain has died in east Texas.

James R. Cavender founded the company in Tyler in 1965 to outfit everyone from the ranch hand to the socialite to people seeking something to wear to the rodeo.

The company says it is heartbroken by Cavender's passing, but honored of the heritage he leaves behind as a business leader.

He grew the company from one store to more than 65 in eight states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado and New Mexico.

James Cavender was 87 years old.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscelebrity deathsfamous deathsbusinessclothingtexas newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News