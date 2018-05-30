WILDWOOD, New Jersey --Police have released bodycam video of a confrontation between police and a 20-year-old woman on the beach this past Saturday afternoon whom police accused of underage drinking.
A video taken by a bystander, which showed one officer punch the woman, went viral. And now we have video from the point of view of the police.
Wildwood police said the delay in releasing the video was due to hiding the identities of others on the beach not involved in the incident.
Now that it's been released we're getting a different view of the viral incident from Memorial Day Weekend.
Police investigating video depicting officer punching woman during arrest
In the video you can see 20-year-old Emily Weinman getting breathalyzed by a Wildwood police officer, having been approached for suspicion of underage drinking.
You can see Weinman place a call to her aunt who is of age, who she said brought the alcohol.
After a back and forth between Weinman and the officer, she refuses to give the officer her whole name.
The officer goes after Weinman, who backed away from him.
According to the police statement, she is seen striking the officer on the torso, which also turns off the body camera, according to police.
During the struggle, police say the camera resumes recording.
The officer can be seen striking Weinman in the head, and she is handcuffed and walked to a police car.
The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Ptlm. Thomas Cannon, Ptlm. John Hillman, and Ptlm. Robert Jordan.
In a statement released by Wildwood police, they said: This matter is still under investigation, however, in an effort to insure transparency with the public we serve, it was imperative that this video be released as soon as feasibly possible. Upon the conclusion of the investigation in the coming days, and only after final review by the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, the Wildwood Police Department will release the findings and outcome of the investigation.