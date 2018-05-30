STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

High quality, low cost summer camp shapes kids into leaders

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has the details on high-quality, low-cost summer camps for your kids. (KTRK)

Summer vacation is officially in full swing, and if you're searching for a high quality, low cost summer camp for your kids, I may have the solution for you.

BakerRipley Centers are offering summer camps at all six area locations that will keep your kids engaged, entertained, and excited to learn.

"We like to keep it a fun summer as well, so they are going on weekly field trips, team building activities, and leadership opportunities. We're really just making it a fun summer for them," said Youth Program Manager Sean Brennan.

Little Leaders ages 4-13 will focus on STEM learning, which includes science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with hands-on lessons that will help avoid summer learning loss.

As for the Young Leaders ages 14-18, they will learn how to start their own business.

"They create a product, develop a business plan, do a budget, market analysis and do a sales point. We do a business competition where they get to sell their product in a 'shark tank' environment," said Brennan.

Your kids will also be fed breakfast, lunch and a snack. This is all included in the $300 monthly fee per child. There's also a $150 dollar one-time fee, which covers the entire family.

That means parents can take advantage of classes at BakerRipley, too.

"At each center, there may be different classes like cake decorating, Zumba, adult education classes," Brennan explained.

For more information and to register, head to www.BakerRipley.org or call 281-768-1639.

Camp begins June 4 and runs through August.

SEE ALSO: Overnight stays to month-long adventures: Your 2018 summer camp guide for kids
