Cancer survivor and his dog find unique way to 'give back'

ALBERTVILLE, Minnesota (KTRK) --Al Cooper battled cancer and won. Now, he's battling dog abuse and neglect with the help of his four-legged friend that lifted his spirits during his fight to stay alive.
Davos is a fluffy Bernese mountain dog. He kept Cooper's spirits up during his cancer treatment.
"When I got him it was kind of like, 'Come out, let's get some exercise,'" said Cooper.
Davos helped Cooper, and now the two have paired up to help rescued and abused dogs.
Cooper has trained Davos to fetch the golf balls that don't make it down the fairway - the ones that go off into the bushes, tall grass or into the woods.
Cooper resells the golf balls for 25 cents. The money raised goes to the Humane Society. Some 2,000 golf balls later, the efforts of man and man's best friend have raised $600 for the society, according to WCCO.
"Davos is happy. I'm happy. The Humane Society is happy. If you are lucky enough to find a dog as good as Davos, you have it made in this world," summed up Cooper.