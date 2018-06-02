PETS & ANIMALS

Cancer survivor and his dog find unique way to 'give back'

EMBED </>More Videos

Cancer survivor and his best friend help rescued and abused dogs (KTRK)

ALBERTVILLE, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Al Cooper battled cancer and won. Now, he's battling dog abuse and neglect with the help of his four-legged friend that lifted his spirits during his fight to stay alive.

Davos is a fluffy Bernese mountain dog. He kept Cooper's spirits up during his cancer treatment.

"When I got him it was kind of like, 'Come out, let's get some exercise,'" said Cooper.

Davos helped Cooper, and now the two have paired up to help rescued and abused dogs.

Cooper has trained Davos to fetch the golf balls that don't make it down the fairway - the ones that go off into the bushes, tall grass or into the woods.

Cooper resells the golf balls for 25 cents. The money raised goes to the Humane Society. Some 2,000 golf balls later, the efforts of man and man's best friend have raised $600 for the society, according to WCCO.

"Davos is happy. I'm happy. The Humane Society is happy. If you are lucky enough to find a dog as good as Davos, you have it made in this world," summed up Cooper.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcancergolffeel goodgood newsMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News