Would you pay $1,290 for a shirt?

It's the t-shirt that's a long-sleeve shirt -- or the long-sleeve shirt that's a t-shirt. Either way, you can buy it for more than $1,200.The luxury fashion house Balenciaga is selling it and the internet is on fire with people doing double-takes when they read the price.The actual price for the shirt is $1,290.It's a t-shirt that has a long-sleeved shirt attached to it. It hangs in front if you are wearing it as a t-shirt.Reverse it and it takes on the form of a long-sleeve shirt with the t-shirt becoming more a cape on the back.Either way, the price does include free shipping.