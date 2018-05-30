STYLE & FASHION

Would you pay $1,290 for a shirt?

Balenciaga unveils the tee-shirt that's really two shirts in one. It's the price everyone is talking about -- $1,290.00! (KTRK)

PARIS, France --
It's the t-shirt that's a long-sleeve shirt -- or the long-sleeve shirt that's a t-shirt. Either way, you can buy it for more than $1,200.

The luxury fashion house Balenciaga is selling it and the internet is on fire with people doing double-takes when they read the price.

The actual price for the shirt is $1,290.

It's a t-shirt that has a long-sleeved shirt attached to it. It hangs in front if you are wearing it as a t-shirt.

Reverse it and it takes on the form of a long-sleeve shirt with the t-shirt becoming more a cape on the back.

Either way, the price does include free shipping.
