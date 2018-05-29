3 people shot after fight outside convenience store in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are investigating after three people were shot at a northside convenience store. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dispute between two men ended in gunfire outside a north Houston convenience store.

Houston police say three people were injured when gunshots rang out at the Diamond Food Mart on Werner.

Investigators said the shooting followed some sort of argument between the men.

One of those men was hit in the shooting, along with the girlfriend of the other man. An innocent bystander was also hit by gunfire.

Police are interviewing witnesses to figure out any possible charges in the shooting.
