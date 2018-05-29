HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A dispute between two men ended in gunfire outside a north Houston convenience store.
Houston police say three people were injured when gunshots rang out at the Diamond Food Mart on Werner.
Investigators said the shooting followed some sort of argument between the men.
One of those men was hit in the shooting, along with the girlfriend of the other man. An innocent bystander was also hit by gunfire.
Police are interviewing witnesses to figure out any possible charges in the shooting.