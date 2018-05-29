2 young boys found wandering alone at apartment complex in southwest Houston

Houston police say they are looking for the parents of two boys who were found wandering alone at an apartment complex. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say they are looking for the parents of two small boys who were found wandering alone in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The children, believed to be ages two and three years old, were found around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue near Dunvale Road.

Witnesses told police they saw the children alone and coaxed them to go back inside their apartment, but they returned outside a short time later.

A manager took the children to the leasing office and called police.

When officers arrived, they found the apartment that might be theirs, but nobody was at home.

Both children were checked out and are now in the care of the Children's Assessment Center.

The parents of the boys have not been reached, Houston police said.
