Search continues for missing 14-month-old whose mother was found dead in New York

SODUS, New York --
Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.

Wayne County authorities issued the alert for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon on May 25. Two days earlier, searchers found the body of 18-year-old Guatemala native Selena Hidalgo-Calderon. They were last seen May 16.

Authorities didn't immediately explain why the alert was canceled. They say the investigation into Owen's whereabouts continues.

Also Tuesday, the mother's boyfriend, Ebavardo Gutierrez Reyes, is due in court on an evidence tampering charge.

Sheriff's officials say Reyes admits burying Hidalgo-Calderon's body, but not killing her.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Reyes, a Mexican citizen, was removed in 2016 and 2017 and convicted of illegal entry.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
