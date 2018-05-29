SERVICE ANIMAL

Veteran who suffers from PTSD hopes car thief will return stolen service dog

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran in Downey issued a plea to the public on Memorial Day in the hope of having his beloved service dog Marcee returned.

By
DOWNEY, California --
A veteran who suffers from PTSD issued a plea to the public in the hope of having his beloved service dog returned.

Apolonio Munoz has been without Marcee, who is still undergoing training, for two agonizing days. On Saturday night, he drove to a convenience store. Munoz left the vehicle running with the air on for the 10-year-old pup and went to get a soda.

"Not even in the store five minutes and come back out and she's gone," he said. "I miss her so much."

Someone stole his red Honda Civic coupe with Marcee inside. Munoz said he didn't bring her into the store because her service dog vests and tags were at home.

The Army veteran adopted Marcee two years ago. He said he was in denial about his PTSD for a long time after one deployment in Baghdad. But bringing Marcee into his life has been a tremendous help.

"There's days I just don't want to get out of bed, to be quite honest. Since I've had her, she's like no, you need to get up and let me out. And when it's time to go to work, she's like, OK, let's go."

Marcee is microchipped. Munoz is checking shelters and reported his dog and car stolen to Downey police. He said his Honda can be replaced, but Marcee has left big paw prints to fill.

"At this point, if someone just turns her in somewhere, no questions asked, I just want her home," he said.

Anyone who has information on Marcee's whereabouts is urged to call Downey police at 562-904-2308.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armyveterandogsdogs stolenstolen cartheftservice animalmemorial dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SERVICE ANIMAL
Service dog gets its own yearbook picture
Man brings his ringtailed lemur to Houston bar
Delta to crack down on service, emotional support animals
Couple on disability fights city to keep 4 potbelly pigs
More service animal
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News