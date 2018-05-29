CAR CRASH

Driver charged with murder in southwest Houston crash that killed 17-year-old girl

17-year-old girl killed in car crash in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated this weekend. He's been accused of causing a wreck that killed an innocent 17-year-old girl.

Edy Lopez-Hernandez, 27, has been charged with murder, intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid in connection with the crash.

The collision happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday. A family of four was on their way to a movie theater when police say Lopez-Hernandez slammed into their car, which was stopped at a red light on Westpark at Dunvale.

A 17-year-old girl was killed on impact. Her 13-year-old sister's arm was broken.

The girls' parents were in the front seat. Their father was critically injured and their mother sustained minor injuries.

After the crash, police say Lopez-Hernandez jumped out of the car with his 2-year-old son and fled the scene on foot. A witness stopped him nearby and told him he needed to go back to the scene.

Lopez-Hernandez returned to the scene and was detained by HPD officers. He was transported to an area hospital where police say he was determined to be under the influence of narcotics and subsequently charged. The 2-year-old boy was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where he was treated and released to family members.
