HEALTH & FITNESS

"Time Is Brain" : Stroke Awareness Special

Watch segments from "Time Is Brain"

Segment 1
EMBED More News Videos

"Time Is Brain" - Segment 1



Segment 2
EMBED More News Videos

"Time Is Brain" - Segment 2


Segment 3
EMBED More News Videos

"Time Is Brain" - Segment 3

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthStroke Awareness MonthABC13 presents
HEALTH & FITNESS
HEALING IN THE DIRT: Missouri City park helping others find peace
How to get that picture-perfect #nofilter selfie in real life
Judge hears case over weed killer's link to cancer
ER doctor caught on video mocking and cursing at patient
Pearland Family Keeps Son's Legacy Alive
More Health & Fitness