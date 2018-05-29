STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Ditch the dirt! Putting dishwasher detergents to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has the list of best detergents. (KTRK)

By
Some dishwasher detergents promise to get your plates, pots and pans spotless, but do they deliver?

Consumer Reports tested dishwasher detergents on hundreds of dirty dishes to find which ones are the best.

Testers mixed together peanut butter, egg yolk and other sticky foods. They then smeared the mixture onto glass dishes, baked it on and loaded them into dishwashers.

Which ones were able to tackle the grime?

Finish Powerball Tabs
Cascade Complete ActionPacs with Dawn

If you're a Sam's Club member, try Member's Mark Ultimate Clean Dishwasher Pacs.

The overall top performer was Kirkland Signature's Dishwasher Pacs from Costco.

If you're still pre-rinsing your dishes, Consumer Reports says stop! Many newer dishwashers have soil sensors, so they actually perform better if you leave the food on the dishes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarsave moneykitchen products
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
RePurpose Depot helps you remodel for half the price
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Magnolia mansion on private island up for sale
Got milk? Household items that can remove permanent marker stains
Electricity draining your wallet? Save with these energy tips
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News